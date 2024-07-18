ETV Bharat / snippets

Renowned Cardiac Surgeon Dr MS Valiathan Passes Away

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

Renowned Cardiac Surgeon Dr MS Valiathan Passes Away
File photo of Dr MS Valiathan (ETV Bharat)

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr MS Valiathan passed away on July 18 in Manipal, family sources said. He was the former president of the Indian National Science Academy and the National Research Professor.

He played a key role in the establishment of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology. He served as the director and Honorary adviser in SCTIMST later. He was the first Vice Chancellor of Manipal University. In 2005, the country honoured him with the Padma Vibhushan. He is one among the Mavelikkara royal family. His funeral ceremony was held in Manipal.

