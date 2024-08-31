ETV Bharat / snippets

Rajasthan: Five Trainee Sub-Inspectors Detained For Role In Paper Leak

By PTI

Rajasthan: Five Trainee Sub-Inspectors Detained For Role In Paper Leak
Jaipur: Five trainee sub-inspectors, including two women, were detained by the Special Operations Group (SOG) for their alleged involvement in a paper leak incident of the sub-inspector recruitment exam, police said on Saturday.

According to an official of the SOG, among the detained trainees include the son and daughter of a Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member.

He said all five trainees were taken into custody from Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) and brought to the SOG office for interrogation. More details will be disclosed after interrogation and arrest, he added.

