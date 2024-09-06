ETV Bharat / snippets

Life Thrown Out of Gear as Rain Lashes Puducherry

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Life Thrown Out of Gear as Rain Lashes Puducherry
Representative Image (ANI)

Puducherry: Puducherry town and its suburbs received heavy downpours causing inundation of low-lying areas in various segments. Puducherry has been receiving rain intermittently during the last few days.

Domestic functions were thrown out of gear by the rain accompanied by lightning playing a virtual spoilsport on Thursday night. Rural artisans, who have put up temporary camps at various points to make clay idols of Lord Ganesha in connection with the Vinayaka Chaturthi were put to hardship due to rains. The sky was overcast on Friday.

Puducherry: Puducherry town and its suburbs received heavy downpours causing inundation of low-lying areas in various segments. Puducherry has been receiving rain intermittently during the last few days.

Domestic functions were thrown out of gear by the rain accompanied by lightning playing a virtual spoilsport on Thursday night. Rural artisans, who have put up temporary camps at various points to make clay idols of Lord Ganesha in connection with the Vinayaka Chaturthi were put to hardship due to rains. The sky was overcast on Friday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAIN LASHES PUDUCHERRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.