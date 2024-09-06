Life Thrown Out of Gear as Rain Lashes Puducherry

Puducherry: Puducherry town and its suburbs received heavy downpours causing inundation of low-lying areas in various segments. Puducherry has been receiving rain intermittently during the last few days.

Domestic functions were thrown out of gear by the rain accompanied by lightning playing a virtual spoilsport on Thursday night. Rural artisans, who have put up temporary camps at various points to make clay idols of Lord Ganesha in connection with the Vinayaka Chaturthi were put to hardship due to rains. The sky was overcast on Friday.