Purushottam Express Halted For Over 3 Hours In UP's Tundla After Bomb Scare

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express was halted for over three hours at Tundla Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh after railway authorities were alerted about some suspected terrorists travelling with explosives, according to officials.

Prayagraj Rail Division official said, "Passengers in all coaches were woken up and their luggage were checked with metal detectors and dog squads but nothing was found,".

He added, "We received information from an X handle that some suspected terrorists were travelling in the train with explosives, which they would plant in Air India Delhi-Leh flight. We initiated action but it turned out to be a hoax."

RAILWAYS BOMB THREAT

