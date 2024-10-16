Karnataka Rains: Railway Cancels Some Trains Due to Waterlogging Over Tracks

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway on Wednesday cancelled some trains due to waterlogging over tracks following heavy rains. "The decision was taken due to waterlogging in the up-fast line over Bridge No 114 between Basin Bridge Jn.(Chennai) and Veysarpadi stations," an SWR official said.
Train No. 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express and train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express journey has been cancelled.
India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls on Wednesday for coastal, north interior and south interior parts of Karnataka.