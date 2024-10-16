ETV Bharat / snippets

Karnataka Rains: Railway Cancels Some Trains Due to Waterlogging Over Tracks

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway on Wednesday cancelled some trains due to waterlogging over tracks following heavy rains. "The decision was taken due to waterlogging in the up-fast line over Bridge No 114 between Basin Bridge Jn.(Chennai) and Veysarpadi stations," an SWR official said.

Train No. 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express and train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express journey has been cancelled.