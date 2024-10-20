One Held In UP's Ghaziabad After Woman Alleges Rape Attempt

Ghaziabad: The police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape a Haryanvi artiste along with his friend at her flat located in the Nandgram police station area here, officials said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Nandgram police station, the alleged incident took place at about 1 am on Sunday when the woman in her mid-20s reached her flat and found Akash Tyagi, the arrested accused, already present there with another person, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Singh said.