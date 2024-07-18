Old Rusted Grenade Recovered On Rooftop Of Hospital In Border District Poonch

Jammu: An old grenade was recovered on Thursday in Poonch district. Officials said that an old grenade was found on the rooftop of a residential quarter of the district hospital this evening. CMO Poonch Dr Zulfikar Chaudhary said that some children noticed the old grenade while they were playing on the roof of the residential quarter. Information was soon communicated with the police through the security guard of the quarter.

Hence, a major tragedy was averted by the timely information provided to the police, the CMO said. A Police team took the possession of grenade and a case was registered.