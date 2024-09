Paradip(Odisha): The authorities of Paradip Port in Odisha have detained three Ghana nationals while "attempting to hide" aboard a coal-laden cargo ship, police said.

The Ghanaians are currently in the custody of the CISF, they said. The trio were apprehended when the vessel MV Great Sheng Wen had docked within a restricted area of Paradip Port on Friday, a police officer said. The three Ghanaians were not listed among the 20 crew members of the ship, he said.