ETV Bharat / snippets

Nigerian National Jumps To Death From Highrise In Thane

Nigerian National Jumps To Death From Highrise In Thane
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 23 minutes ago

Thane: A 42-year-old Nigerian national jumped to death from the 15th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a housing complex in Dombivili town in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

Ernest Onyewlu Obiorath, a native of Anambra in Nigeria, allegedly jumped from the balcony of a flat on the 15th floor around 2.30 am, he said.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that the local police were probing into the incident.

Thane: A 42-year-old Nigerian national jumped to death from the 15th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a housing complex in Dombivili town in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

Ernest Onyewlu Obiorath, a native of Anambra in Nigeria, allegedly jumped from the balcony of a flat on the 15th floor around 2.30 am, he said.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that the local police were probing into the incident.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIGERIAN JUMPS TO DEATH IN THANE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.