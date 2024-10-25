Nigerian National Jumps To Death From Highrise In Thane

Thane: A 42-year-old Nigerian national jumped to death from the 15th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a housing complex in Dombivili town in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

Ernest Onyewlu Obiorath, a native of Anambra in Nigeria, allegedly jumped from the balcony of a flat on the 15th floor around 2.30 am, he said.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that the local police were probing into the incident.