Newly Elected Mumbai MP Waikar's Kin Booked For Using Phone Inside Counting Centre

Mumbai: The brother-in-law of newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar has been booked for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4, when results of the general elections were announced, a police official said on Saturday.

The Vanrai police station official said the case against Mangesh Pandilkar was registered on Wednesday for his alleged act inside a counting centre in Goregaon, which is part of Waikar's constituency. Pandilkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobeying official order), the official added.