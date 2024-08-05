ETV Bharat / snippets

NDRF Team Rescues 26 Villagers Stranded in Flood Waters in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa: The NDRF on Monday rescued 26 villagers stranded in flood waters in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, officials said. 26 persons of six families have been stranded in flood waters of the Sone River near the Hariharpur police outpost since Sunday evening.

"The NDRF team rescued 26 persons trapped in floods in Sone River near Hariharpur this morning around 7.30 am. As soon as information reached us, we sent an NDRF rescue team and they were evacuated," Garhwa Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

All the villagers are safe and there is no loss of life or property, Pandey said.

