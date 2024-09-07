Uttar Pradesh: Mining Mafia Attack Police In Kheragarh; Constable Injured

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Mining Mafia henchmen attacked the police on Samadh Road in the Kheragarh area of Uttar Pradesh at around 8 am on Saturday. Police attempted to intercept two tractor-trolleys loaded with sand when the attackers rammed their vehicles and opened fire.

One constable was injured in the shooting. The attackers then fled the scene, separating their trolleys before the confrontation. Despite a quick police response and ongoing search efforts, the suspects remain at large, Kheragarh police station in-charge Inspector Dev Karan Singh said, adding active pursuit of the culprits was on.