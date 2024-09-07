ETV Bharat / snippets

Uttar Pradesh: Mining Mafia Attack Police In Kheragarh; Constable Injured

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Uttar Pradesh: Mining Mafia Henchmen Attack Police In Kheragarh; Constable Injured
Police vehicle damaged in the attack (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Mining Mafia henchmen attacked the police on Samadh Road in the Kheragarh area of Uttar Pradesh at around 8 am on Saturday. Police attempted to intercept two tractor-trolleys loaded with sand when the attackers rammed their vehicles and opened fire.

One constable was injured in the shooting. The attackers then fled the scene, separating their trolleys before the confrontation. Despite a quick police response and ongoing search efforts, the suspects remain at large, Kheragarh police station in-charge Inspector Dev Karan Singh said, adding active pursuit of the culprits was on.

TAGGED:

MINING MAFIA HENCHMEN ATTACK POLICE

