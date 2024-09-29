ETV Bharat / snippets

Three Naxalites Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur With Explosives

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Three Naxalites Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur With Explosives
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bijapur: Three Naxalites were arrested allegedly with explosives in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.
Budhram Korsa, Chhotu Lekam and Lakhan Kunjam were apprehended on Saturday near Nainpal and Pulsumpara villages under Gangalur police station limits, he said.
"They were held in an anti-Naxal operation started by the District Reserve Guard and local police on Friday. We seized a tiffin bomb, detonating cord, safety fuse and Maoist materials from them," the official added.

