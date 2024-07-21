ETV Bharat / snippets

3 Killed 5 Injured In Road Accident In Jammu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

Updated : Jul 21, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Road Accident In Jammu
Road Accident In Jammu (Etv Bharat)

Jammu: At least three people were killed and five others, four of them from a family, were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in the Rajouri district on Sunday morning.

According to officials, an Eeco van (JK11G-7794) on its way from Thandikassi to Lam collided with an accident near Challan Thandikassi this morning, claiming the driver's death.

Five other people, all residents of Baghla, who were travelling in the vehicle, were also injured in the accident that occurred in the area close to the Line of Control. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Jammu: At least three people were killed and five others, four of them from a family, were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in the Rajouri district on Sunday morning.

According to officials, an Eeco van (JK11G-7794) on its way from Thandikassi to Lam collided with an accident near Challan Thandikassi this morning, claiming the driver's death.

Five other people, all residents of Baghla, who were travelling in the vehicle, were also injured in the accident that occurred in the area close to the Line of Control. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Last Updated : Jul 21, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENT IN JAMMU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.