3 Killed 5 Injured In Road Accident In Jammu

Jammu: At least three people were killed and five others, four of them from a family, were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in the Rajouri district on Sunday morning.

According to officials, an Eeco van (JK11G-7794) on its way from Thandikassi to Lam collided with an accident near Challan Thandikassi this morning, claiming the driver's death.

Five other people, all residents of Baghla, who were travelling in the vehicle, were also injured in the accident that occurred in the area close to the Line of Control. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.