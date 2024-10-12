ETV Bharat / snippets

7 Dead As Car Falls Into Canal In Haryana

author img

By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

7 Dead As Car Falls Into Canal In Haryana
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kaithal: Seven people, including three women, died here on Saturday when their car fell into a canal, police said. They said nine people, including eight members of a family, were in the car. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela organised on Dussehra.

According to police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village. While the driver was rescued, seven occupants of the car died. Police said a child was still missing and efforts were on to trace him. All occupants were from Deeg village in Kaithal.

Kaithal: Seven people, including three women, died here on Saturday when their car fell into a canal, police said. They said nine people, including eight members of a family, were in the car. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela organised on Dussehra.

According to police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village. While the driver was rescued, seven occupants of the car died. Police said a child was still missing and efforts were on to trace him. All occupants were from Deeg village in Kaithal.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR FALLS INTO CANALKAITHAL HARYANA ACCIDENTSEVEN DEAD IN KAITHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.