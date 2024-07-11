ETV Bharat / snippets

Manipur: Two Arambai Tenggol Members Arrested, Firearms seized

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Two members of the armed group Arambai Tenggol have been arrested and firearms seized from their possession in Manipur's Imphal West district.
Imphal: Two members of the armed group Arambai Tenggol have been arrested and firearms seized from their possession in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

The two persons, identified as Kangabam Lenin Singh (43) and Toijam Shantikishore (50), were apprehended in the Nambul Mapal area late on Wednesday, a police statement said.

An INSAS rifle along with a magazine and 16 cartridges, and a .38 calibre pistol and a magazine along with three cartridges were seized from their possession. A case has been registered for further investigation and legal action.

