Manipur: Sub-Inspector Shot Dead By Constable

Imphal: A sub-inspector of police was shot dead allegedly by a constable with his service rifle in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, an officer said.

Sub-inspector Shah Jahan was shot dead from point blank range allegedly by constable Bikramjit in the Mongbung area of the district and an investigation is on, the officer said.