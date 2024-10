Imphal: The Manipur government has sanctioned over Rs 5 crore to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various parts of the state. The amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs, an official notification said.

CM Singh said the sanctioned sum will cover Rs 1,000 financial assistance to each IDP. The amount would be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festival, Singh had said earlier.