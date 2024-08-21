ETV Bharat / snippets

Man Sentenced To 10 Years Jail For Kidnapping, Raping Minor

Noida: A court in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2021. A police spokesperson said the court convicted the accused, Kallu, and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him. He said that a person had lodged a report at the Sector 49 police station on January 25, 2021, that Kallu had kidnapped his minor daughter. The spokesperson said that the police rescued the teenager and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.