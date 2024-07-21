ETV Bharat / snippets

Man Dies After Cell Phone Explodes In Tamil Nadu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Man Dies After Cell Phone Explodes In Tamil Nadu
The cell phone which exploded near Thelichathanallur in Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Ramanathapuram/Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A 36-year-old man Rajini died on Sunday after his cell phone exploded near Thelichathanallur, police said.

Rajini fell from a two-wheeler and died on the spot. His friend Pandi sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital for treatment.

The deceased hailed from Ottappalam near Paramakudi in the Ramanathapuram district. The incident took place when Rajini was returning to Paramakkudi from Madurai, they added. Rajini's body has been kept for post-mortem and officials attached to the Paramakudi Nagar police are investigating the matter.

Ramanathapuram/Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A 36-year-old man Rajini died on Sunday after his cell phone exploded near Thelichathanallur, police said.

Rajini fell from a two-wheeler and died on the spot. His friend Pandi sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital for treatment.

The deceased hailed from Ottappalam near Paramakudi in the Ramanathapuram district. The incident took place when Rajini was returning to Paramakkudi from Madurai, they added. Rajini's body has been kept for post-mortem and officials attached to the Paramakudi Nagar police are investigating the matter.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOBILEEXPLOSIONDEATHTAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.