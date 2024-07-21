Man Dies After Cell Phone Explodes In Tamil Nadu

Ramanathapuram/Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A 36-year-old man Rajini died on Sunday after his cell phone exploded near Thelichathanallur, police said.

Rajini fell from a two-wheeler and died on the spot. His friend Pandi sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital for treatment.

The deceased hailed from Ottappalam near Paramakudi in the Ramanathapuram district. The incident took place when Rajini was returning to Paramakkudi from Madurai, they added. Rajini's body has been kept for post-mortem and officials attached to the Paramakudi Nagar police are investigating the matter.