Mamata Dials Odisha CM, Urges Him To Intervene In Torture Of Labourers From Bengal

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called up her Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called up her Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called up her Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi and requested him to look into alleged incidents of assault on labourers from the state there, a senior official said.

"Several people have gone from West Bengal to Odisha to work. There are reports that they are being beaten up and tortured by locals suspecting them to be Bangladeshis. The Bengal CM spoke to her Odisha counterpart and requested him to look into the matter," the official said.

He said Mamata also urged the labourers from the state to return to Bengal as soon as possible.

MAMATA DIALS ODISHA CM

