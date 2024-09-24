ETV Bharat / snippets

Malaysian NRI Swept Away In Uttarakhand's Alaknanda

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A Malaysian NRI was swept away in Alaknanda river here after he attempted to save his father who had slipped into the raging waters. The NRI identified as Balraj Shetty, 40, visited Badrinath Dham along with his family on Tuesday. Before the darshan, the family members went to take a bath in Alaknanda. During this, Suresh Shetty, Balraj's father slipped at Gandhi Ghat and fell into Alaknanda. Balraj attempted to save him and jumped into the river. Police and SDRF could only save Suresh while Balraj was swept in the strong currents. The search for Balraj continues.