Maharashtra: Teen Killed As House Ceiling Plaster Falls In Thane

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Thane: A 17-year-old boy was killed when the ceiling plaster of a flat in a four-storey building fell in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Saturday in the flat located at Kharivali in Bhiwandi area where a couple resided with their two sons and a daughter The ceiling plaster of the flat located on the building's second floor suddenly collapsed and fell on the house occupants. A minor son of the couple received severe injuries and died, a police official said. The body was sent for post-mortem, he added.

