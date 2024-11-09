ETV Bharat / snippets

Maharashtra: Elderly Couple Killed Due To Land Dispute

Maharashtra: Elderly Couple Killed Following A Land Dispute
Nashik Rural police personnel with the accused held for double murder (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Nashik: Two elderly persons were killed by using a sharp weapon in Sadagaon village near here, police said on Saturday.

Aditya Mirkhelkar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural Police, said that the incident took place on November 3 due to a land dispute and the accused Somnath Bendokoli has been apprehended.

The deceased have been identified as Ramu Pardhi (70) and Chandrabhaga Pardhi (65). They said that the bodies were lying inside the house for three days.

Mirkhelkar said that the neighbours informed them about foul odour following which they recovered the bodies and then traced the accused.

TAGGED:

DOUBLE MURDER IN NASHIKELDERLY COUPLE KILLEDLAND DISPUTEKILLING OVER LAND DISPUTE

