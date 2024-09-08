Madhya Pradesh: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Official Suspended For Threatening Complainant

ETV Bharat / snippets

By PTI

Published : Sep 8, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended a forest officer posted at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) for allegedly threatening a person who complained against him on the chief minister's helpline, officials said.

A video had gone viral in which Assistant Forest Conservator Dilip Kumar Maratha, posted at the BTR in Umaria district, was seen threatening and using abusive language against the complainant, a government release on Saturday said without elaborating.

The state government has suspended Maratha immediately. He has been attached to the forest department headquarters in Bhopal during the suspension period, it said.

