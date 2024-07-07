ETV Bharat / snippets

Local Leader Of Apna Dal(S) Shot Dead In Prayagraj Over Land Dispute

A local leader of the Apna Dal (Soneylal) was shot dead in a village here on Sunday over a land dispute.
Representational Image (IANS Picture)

Prayagraj: A 24-year-old local leader of the Apna Dal (Soneylal) was shot dead in a village here on Sunday over a land dispute, police said. DCP (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said Indrajit alias Monu Patel (24) was murdered by his neighbour Sarvesh Patel in Harchakwapur village under the Soraon police station area.

He said Sarvesh Patel was arrested from the spot, and added that Monu Patel and the accused were engaged in an old land dispute. According to villagers, Patel was a secretary in the legal cell of the state-level political party and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

