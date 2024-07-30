Lakshman Prasad Acharya Takes Oath As Governor of Assam

Guwahati: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the Assam Governor on Tuesday. Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishno administered the oath of office to Acharya in a solemn ceremony organised at the International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ministers, MLAs and government officials were present on the occasion. Acharya has also been given the additional charge of Governor of Manipur. He had earlier served as the Governor of Sikkim. Acharya, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was associated with the RSS and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Janata Party and BJP.