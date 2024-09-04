Labourer Dies After Falling Off Gwalior Airport Roof

Gwalior: A 31-year-old labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh died after falling from the roof of the airport in Gwalior while carrying out maintenance work at the aerodrome on Wednesday, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K M said during maintenance work at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport, a labourer fell from the roof and suffered serious injuries.

The labourer, Vinod Pal, was immediately rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said. The ASP said the deceased, a resident of the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, was working for a company engaged in airport maintenance work.