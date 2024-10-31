ETV Bharat / snippets

Kerala: Baselios Jacobite Syrian Church Catholica Basilios Thomas I Dies

Kerala: Baselios Jacobite Syrian Church Catholica Basilios Thomas I Dies
File photo of Thomas I (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 minutes ago

Kochi: Jacobite Syrian Church Catholica Basilios Thomas I passed away at the age of 95. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was undergoing treatment for the last six months due to age-related ailments.

The church leadership informed that the death occurred at 5.21 pm. In May 2019, due to health reasons, he was released from administrative duties at the Jacobite Syrian Church. He was also a spiritual leader who led the Jacobite Syrian Church from the front in the Malankara Church issue. Thomas became a Catholic priest in 2002.

