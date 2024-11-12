Kashmir Advocacy Group Demands Release Of Environmental Activist In Doda

Srinagar: The Environmental Policy Group (EPG), an advocacy group comprising of civil society members and retired officials, has expressed concern over the detention of activist Rehamatullah from Doda, saying it threatens environmental advocacy in the region.
EPG convenor Faiz Ahmad Bakshi said the recent action appears to be in response to the activist's vocal criticism of local administration, specifically following his November 6 video interview highlighting inadequate solid waste management in Doda town.
"Environmental activism and constructive criticism are not just rights but necessities in any democratic society," he said.