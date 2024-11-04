ETV Bharat / snippets

Kasaragod Nileshwar Temple Fire Accident: 19-Year-Old Succumbs To Injuries, Death Toll Rises To 4

People at the site of a fireworks accident (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Kasaragod: A 19-year-old man, Shibin Raj from Cheruvathur, has died from injuries sustained in a firecracker explosion at Anjutambalam, Nileswaram. Shibin suffered over 60% burns and was initially treated at a private hospital in Kannur before being transferred to a facility in Kozhikode for specialized care. The death toll from the incident has risen to four.

The other victims include K. Biju from Karinthalam Manjalamkattu, and Ratheesh and Sandeep from Kinavoor. Currently, 97 individuals are receiving treatment following the explosion, which occurred on Monday during the festival at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple.

