Karnataka: Car Driver Burned to Death In Chikkodi

Chikkodi: The driver of a car was charred to death after the vehicle caught fire near Jainapur village in Belagavi district late on Tuesday night. The police identified the deceased as Fairoz Badaganvi (38), from Chikkodi town.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shruti S. visited the spot. MLC Prakash Hukkeri also visited the spot and expressed dissatisfaction with the way the authorities were handling the situation.

"There is increasing crime and theft in our area. How could such an accident occur on a national highway?” Hukkeri said. Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled confirmed that a case has been registered.