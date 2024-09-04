ETV Bharat / snippets

Justice NV Ramana to Provide Financial Assistance of Rs 10 Lakh Each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Flood Victims

Hyderabad: Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice NV Ramana, has announced financial aid for the flood victims in the two Telugu states. Each state will receive Rs 10 lakh to assist those affected by recent floods. He will personally hand over the checks to the President Commissioners of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in separate ceremonies.