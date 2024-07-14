ETV Bharat / snippets

J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Keran

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed on Sunday as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The army said the anti-infiltration operation was going on till last reports. "03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed on Sunday as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The army said the anti-infiltration operation was going on till last reports. "03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.

TAGGED:

INFILTRATIONLOC IN KERANTERRORISTS KILLEDJK BORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.