Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar Police File Case Over Security Document Leak

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (J&K Police FB Page)

Srinagar Police on Monday registered a case under the Official Secrets Act after a sensitive document detailing reductions and withdrawals in security for various protected persons was leaked.

An official said the case was filed at Shergari Police Station under FIR number 48/2024. Authorities are investigating the source of the leak and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

"This incident highlights the critical need to protect classified information, especially when it concerns national security and the safety of individuals under threat," said a police official. Police urged the public to avoid sharing such information and to report any unauthorized disclosures.

