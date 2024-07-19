Jammu and Kashmir Police Arrest Citizen For Anti-National Activities

Jammu: The Ramban Police have arrested Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Bhimdassa, for his alleged involvement in anti-national, anti-social activities in Gool and its surrounding areas, police said.

They said this measure reflects their steadfast resolve to ensure the safety and security of the community. Police officials said that acting on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police District Ramban, a dossier on Nabi was prepared and forwarded to District Magistrate Ramban for approval. Upon obtaining the necessary sanction under Section 8 of the Public Safety Act (PSA) 1978, Ghulam Nabi was arrested under the PSA and lodged in District Jail.