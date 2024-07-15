ETV Bharat / snippets

J&K Police Recover 30 Rounds of AK-47, Magazine and Grenade in Reasi District

Jammu : The Police recovered around 30 bullets of AK-47, one AK magazine and a grenade from Dalantop area of Shikari in Reasi District on Monday. The J&K police said that acting on reliable information about presence of a terrorist hideout in the general area of Mahore Sub-Division, a cordon and search operation was launched by the Reasi Police. The operation was led by the police party of Police Component Shikari, along with Dy SP PC Sarh Mahore. SSP Reasi Ms Mohita Sharma said that all possible measures would be taken to thwart the nefarious design of anti-National elements.