IGP Kashmir Chairs Security Meeting For Amarnath Yatra

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): IGP Kashmir, V.K Birdi, convened a crucial coordination and security meeting at Nunwan Base Camp Pahalgam to review the security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by a range of stakeholders, including police officers, the Army, CAPF forces, NDRF, SDRF, MRT, Base camp directors, security, traffic and intelligence agencies.

The IGP directed all security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra. Emphasising the importance of collective effort and coordination, he stressed the need to prevent any potential threats and ensure the safety of pilgrims.