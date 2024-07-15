ETV Bharat / snippets

Man Kills His Wife; Later Dies By Suicide

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

File photo of Avinash Yadav and Sonam Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Etawah: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death on suspicion of an illicit relationship in Saifai district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The man then died by suicide. Before dying, the man also made a video, which he sent to his relatives. In this video, he spoke about the murder of his wife and narrated the reasons behind it, police said. The incident took place in the Nagla Chainsukh village. The deceased husband was identified as Avnish alias Manoj Yadav, a truck driver. He married Sonam Yadav in 2015 and the duo is survived by their son.

