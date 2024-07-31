ETV Bharat / snippets

HC Closes Sue Motu Case As Body Handed Over By Pakistan To Family Members

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

File photo of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (ANI)

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has closed a suo motu case after an Indian man's body was retrieved from Pakistan The Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) informed the Court that the body of Harsh Nagotra, was handed over to kin.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta Court closed the suo motu case registered by it on July 28.

Nagotra went missing on June 11. His motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the River Chinaab. Later his parents were informed by Pakistani authorities that his body was recovered in Pakistan's Sialkote.

