Haryana: 28 IAS Officers Transferred, Many District Collectors Reshuffled

Representational
Representational (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 minutes ago

Chandigarh: A major administrative reshuffle has taken place in Haryana as the government transferred 28 IAS officers. Along with this, the District Collectors of Gurugram, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Kaithal, Panchkula, Hisar and Kurukshetra have been reshuffled. Earlier, a day before Diwali, 36 IPS and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers were transferred simultaneously.

