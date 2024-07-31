ETV Bharat / snippets

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde Takes Oath As Governor Of Rajasthan

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde took oath as Governor of Rajasthan at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.
File Photo of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde (ANI)

Jaipur: Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde took oath as Governor of Rajasthan at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava administered the oath to Governor Bagde. After taking the oath, Governor Bagde was presented with a guard of honour at Raj Bhawan.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, union ministers, state ministers, Leader of the Opposition(LoP) Tika Ram Jully and other public representatives, judges, senior officers of administration and police, along with many dignitaries were present. Bagde was Maharashtra BJP president in 2004 and a six-time MLA from the same state.

