ETV Bharat / snippets

Gwalior Man Kills 19-year-old Daughter Over Relationship With Youth From Another Caste

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 17, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Gwalior: A man allegedly killed his daughter after a fight with her over her relationship with a young man from another caste in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Saturday. ASP Gajendra Singh Vardhaman said the murder was committed under the Girwai police station limits. The man's daughter was in love with a youth from another community, but he and his other family members opposed it. There was a fight on Friday between the father and daughter over her relationship, during which the man strangled her, the police official said. Police have detained the man.

Gwalior: A man allegedly killed his daughter after a fight with her over her relationship with a young man from another caste in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Saturday. ASP Gajendra Singh Vardhaman said the murder was committed under the Girwai police station limits. The man's daughter was in love with a youth from another community, but he and his other family members opposed it. There was a fight on Friday between the father and daughter over her relationship, during which the man strangled her, the police official said. Police have detained the man.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GWALIOR MURDERMURDER OVER CASTE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.