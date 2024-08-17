ETV Bharat / snippets

Gwalior Man Kills 19-year-old Daughter Over Relationship With Youth From Another Caste

Gwalior: A man allegedly killed his daughter after a fight with her over her relationship with a young man from another caste in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Saturday. ASP Gajendra Singh Vardhaman said the murder was committed under the Girwai police station limits. The man's daughter was in love with a youth from another community, but he and his other family members opposed it. There was a fight on Friday between the father and daughter over her relationship, during which the man strangled her, the police official said. Police have detained the man.