Gujarat: One Dead, Seven Injured Due to Electrocution While Erecting Ganesh Pandal

By PTI

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

Gujarat: One Dead, Seven Injured Due to Electrocution While Erecting Ganesh Pandal
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Vadodara: One person died and seven others suffered injuries after they were electrocuted while trying to erect a Ganesh pandal at Dabka village in Vadodara district. Several villagers were setting up a pandal, for the upcoming Ganesh festival near a temple in the village around 11.45 pm on Tuesday when the incident occurred, a police official said.

One of them, Prakash Jadhav, died on the spot after the iron rod he was holding along with others touched a high-tension electric wire running overhead. All seven injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he added.

ELECTROCUTION IN VADODARA

