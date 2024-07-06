ETV Bharat / snippets

Gujarat: Bajrang Dal Holds Protest Against Rahul Gandhi’s Ahmedabad Visit

Members of the Bajrang Dal protested against Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ahmedabad on July 06.
Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Members of the Bajrang Dal protested against Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ahmedabad on July 06. This marks his first visit to Gujarat since the Lok Sabha elections were conducted. The visit follows a clash between BJP and Congress workers sparked by his remarks about Hindus during the ongoing parliament session.

