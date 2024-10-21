Government To Consult Stakeholders On Restoring Academic Session: J&K Education Minister

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday announced that the government will consult all relevant stakeholders on the possibility of restoring the academic session here.

The session was shifted from November-December to March 2022. At JK Science Congress 2024 held at Women's College MA Road Srinagar, Itoo said, "We will seek input from all stakeholders regarding the restoration of the academic session." The Education Minister emphasised that any decision would be made only after thorough consultations.