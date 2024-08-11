Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Shamshabad Airport In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs one crore was seized at the Shamshabad Airport here on Sunday, DRI officials said.
According to DRI officials, a man was found at the Shamshabad airport bringing gold in his shoes. "A passenger coming from Dubai to Hyderabad was checked as his gait was suspicious. The shoes and bag of the accused were checked. 1,390 grams of gold worth Rs one crore was seized from his two shoes and backpack," they added.
DRI official said that the accused was detained, adding that a case was registered against the passenger.