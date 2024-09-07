ETV Bharat / snippets

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Begins in Telangana

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Begins in Telangana
Khairatabad Ganesh Idol (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took off on a grand scale in Telangana with people celebrating it with devotion and traditional fervour. CM Revanth Reddy attended the puja at the famous pandal in Khairatabad here, known for the giant size of the idol.

This year, a 70 ft idol was installed for worship at the pandal, which attracts thousands of devotees during the nine days.
Several pandals were set up across the state, especially in Hyderabad for the festivities. The state government has made elaborate security arrangements for the festival and for the immersion of idols after the conclusion of the worship.

GANESH CHATURTHI

