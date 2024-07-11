Gajapati ADM Dies While Singing Jagannath Bhajan On Stage

Gajapati (Odisha): An additional district magistrate (ADM) on Thursday collapsed on the stage while singing a 'Jagannath Bhajan' at a get-together of government officials in the Gajapati district and later died.

The deceased was identified as Birendra Das, police said. While singing he suddenly fell ill and collapsed on the stage. He was immediately taken to Parlakhemundi Hospital and was later shifted to Berhampur MKCG Hospital in critical condition. But there the doctor declared the ADM dead. According to a preliminary investigation, Das died of a heart attack. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over Das's demise.