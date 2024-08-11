ETV Bharat / snippets

Flesh Trade Racket Busted In Thane; 5 Women Rescued

Police have busted a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Thane district and rescued five women. Two other women and a man have also been arrested for operating the racket. The police's anti-human trafficking cell set a trap with a decoy customer at a restaurant-cum-bar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Kashimira area on Friday, ACP (Crime) Madan Ballal said. The police apprehended a woman, hailing from Delhi and currently residing in Jogeshwari area, another woman and man, both from Mira Road. They seized cash, a car and other items. Five women were rescued and lodged at a shelter home.